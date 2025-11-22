Area country music festival names 2nd headliner

Rascal Flatts
By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER — Rascal Flatts, one of the most influential groups in modern country music, is set to perform this August at the VOA Country Music Fest.

The announcement comes after Blake Shelton was previously revealed as a headliner for the festival.

Rascal Flatts has been hailed for its significant impact on the country music scene, with numerous chart-topping hits over the years

Fans are encouraged to secure their passes at voacountrymusicfest.com to enjoy a summer night with these chart-topping artists.

