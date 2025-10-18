Area county warns community of uptick in overdose deaths

FILE PHOTO: Two men were arrested, accused of placing an "incendiary device" that was lit but failed to explode under a news vehicle.

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — An area county has seen an uptick in overdose deaths this past month.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office said in a social media post that it has investigated five suspected overdose deaths in the past 30 days.

“That number is higher than during the same period last year and reflects a concerning trend in our community,” the post said.

Area first responders and law enforcement are also seeing more overdose and “man down” calls across Wayne County.

“Information shared with our office suggests that a more potent or dangerous supply of narcotics may be present in the area,” the post said.

Wayne County currently ranks second out of Indiana’s 92 counties for more overdoses reported compared to population size, the office said.

The coroner’s office is urging everyone to stay alert, check on friends and family, and call for help if you suspect an overdose.

To find a Narcan distribution center near you, visit Overdose Lifeline. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.

