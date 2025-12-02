Area customs officers seize fake watches worth over $6M

CINCINNATI — Border officers in Cincinnati seized a shipment of 52 counterfeit watches from Colombia on November 28, with a potential retail value of $6.37 million if genuine.

The counterfeit watches, bearing trademarks of luxury brands such as Richard Mille, Rolex, Hublot, Cartier, and Casio, were destined for a residence in Washington.

Cincinnati Border Patrol’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise confirmed the watches were inauthentic.

Illegitimate sales are among the most profitable transnational crimes, with counterfeiters often exploiting online platforms to sell fake versions of popular products.

In fiscal year 2025, CBP seized nearly 79 million counterfeit items, which would have had a combined value of over $7.3 billion if they were genuine.

Counterfeit clothing, consumer electronics, toys, and medications were among the top seized items.

