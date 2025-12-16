Area customs officers seize over $407K of fake medical products

CINCINNATI — Customers and Border Protection agencies in Cincinnati seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in unapproved pharmaceuticals.
Cincinnati CBP agencies and the FDA officers intercepted nearly 450 shipments containing illegal contact lenses, Botox, GLP-1 drugs, and other medical products.
“Counterfeit products, such as these items, can contain toxic substances that can impact the public’s health,” said Director of Field Operations LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Chicago Field Office.
The price for the prohibited pharmaceuticals was $407,784 had they been legally imported.
