Area deputies of scammers impersonating officers, lying about missing jury duty

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — An area sheriff’s office is warning people of an ongoing scam involving people impersonating law enforcement officers.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that this phone scam has been circulating in Wayne County.

“The individual making the call is claiming to be “Sgt. Mullins” with the Sheriff’s Department, and telling them they’ve missed jury duty, a warrant has been issued, and money can be exchanged to make it go away,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office added that other law enforcement agencies have warned of similar scams.

They reminded everyone that no one gets arrested over the phone for missing jury duty.

Contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s office at (765) 973-9355 if you receive a call like this or your local sheriff’s office.

