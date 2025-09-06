Area deputies searching for missing 17-year-old; can you help?

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Do you recognize this missing 17-year-old?
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a social media post that they were assisting Fountain City police for a missing teenager, Scott Anthony Barrows, Jr.
Scott was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. walking down a driveway at the 100 block of Linden Street in Fountain City, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a green Northeastern High School sweater and gray sweatpants.
Scott is six feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes with red and brown shoulder-length hair.
Contact the Fountain Police Department at (765) 847-2233 if you have information regarding Scott’s whereabouts.
