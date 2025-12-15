Area driver dies after medical emergency, crash in Ohio, state troopers say

HIGHLAND COUNTY — An area driver is dead after a medical emergency led to a crash in Ohio on Sunday.
State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 5:40 p.m. to a single vehicle crash in Highland County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
The driver has been identified as Andrew Pauckner, 76, from New Vienna.
An initial investigation showed that a 2022 Ram 2500 was traveling on Panhandle Road.
Mr. Pauckner suffered a medical issue and drove off the road. His truck struck a ditch and then hit a tree, OSHP said.
The driver died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
