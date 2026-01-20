Area elementary school teacher dies in crash on busy interstate in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — An area school district is mourning the loss of one of its elementary school teachers, who died in a crash on Monday.

Micaela Pedicone, who died in a crash on Interstate 71 in Warren County, has been identified as a teacher at South Lebanon Elementary School, Kings Local School District confirmed.

“Micaela was a valued member of our school community who cared deeply for her students and colleagues. Her loss is felt profoundly across our district,” the district wrote in a statement obtained by News Center 7.

The school was closed on Tuesday to provide care for students and staff, and grief counselors were available on-site.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 29-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Malibu south on I-71 when she crossed the median and entered the northbound lanes.

She then crashed head-on into an oncoming Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the Honda, 49-year-old Darnell McKinney Jr., 49, of Cincinnati, also died in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

