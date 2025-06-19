Area farm ordered to stop selling food, thousands reach out in support

An area farm was hit with a restraining order to keep them from selling food.

Area farm ordered to stop selling food, thousands reach out in support

CARLISLE — An area farm was hit with a restraining order to keep them from selling food.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Thursday morning, a Warren County Sales restraining order against Farm on Central was partially lifted after two days.

The farm is now only permitted to sell raw vegetables.

“What they’re concerned about right now is just anything that’s time and temperature controlled. So we can’t offer eggs, milk, frozen meat, a fair number of things like that,” Michael Kilpatrick of The Farm on Central said.

The legal process is still moving forward.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kilpatrick said, despite operating privately with memberships since 2021, county officials believe he’s operating a public retail store.

“Warren County is a public health service, and our members, when they come in, they sign a membership that says ‘I want to be in the private and contract privately with you,’ he said.

News Center 7 reached out to county officials about the farm, but has not heard back.

Thousands of Farm on Central members have reached out to county officials and representatives, voicing the need for fresh local produce.

“All the food looks fresh and looks like it was grown yesterday. This is way better than any Walmart or Meijers,” Ben of Monroe said.

Now partially operating, Kilpatrick said he’s focusing on serving the community that has supported the farm through the legal process.

“Let’s hope it wraps up really quick ... We can survive somewhat being partially opened. There’s a lot of people supporting us through our fundraiser on Gifts and Go. So that’s been a huge help. That gives confidence to our team,” he said.

Updates about the farm can be found here.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group