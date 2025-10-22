Area firefighters rescue blind horse from swimming pool

Blind horse stuck in pool (Madison Township Fire Department)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — Area firefighters rescued a blind horse from a swimming pool Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Madison Township fire crews were called to a house on Michael Road in Butler County on Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The caller told crews that her blind horse got out of its fenced-in area, fell into an inground pool, and got stuck.

Upon arrival, fire crews requested the Reily Township Fire Department’s large animal rescue unit to help out, according to the department.

The horse was safely removed from the pool and appeared unharmed.

“We are thankful to have such a valuable asset right here in Butler County,” the department said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!