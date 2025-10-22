Area firefighters rescue blind horse from swimming pool

BUTLER COUNTY — Area firefighters rescued a blind horse from a swimming pool Wednesday morning.

Madison Township fire crews were called to a house on Michael Road in Butler County on Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the department.

The caller told crews that her blind horse got out of its fenced-in area, fell into an inground pool, and got stuck.

Upon arrival, fire crews requested the Reily Township Fire Department’s large animal rescue unit to help out, according to the department.

The horse was safely removed from the pool and appeared unharmed.

“We are thankful to have such a valuable asset right here in Butler County,” the department said.

