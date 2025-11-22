Area funeral homes under investigation for missing prepaid funds

FILE PHOTO: Police in Maine are looking for a man they said picked up money that had flown from the roof of a car.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Indiana — Area funeral homes are under investigation for missing prepaid funds designated for future funeral arrangements.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana said it has recently received multiple reports involving the Wilson-Shook funeral homes.

“Information has come to light indicating that large amounts of money paid by citizens for prepaid funeral arrangements were not placed into the required Funeral Plan Trust accounts,” the department said.

These trust accounts are typically set up through MasterChoice.

The department got several complaints from individuals who paid “substantial sums” to the funeral home, only to find that no trust was established in their name.

Any Randolph County resident who believes they could be a victim of the situation is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (765) 584-1721.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department are actively gathering information and working to determine the scope of this issue.

