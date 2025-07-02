Area health officials warn of infection outbreak dangerous to pregnant people

A child with a parvovirus B19 rash.
Parvovirus alert FILE PHOTO (Public Health Image Library/CDC)
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON COUNTY — A warning about a contagious disease spreading in southwest Ohio.

The Cincinnati Health Department is alerting people about an outbreak of Parvovirus in Hamilton County.

Parvovirus can be dangerous for unborn babies and people with blood disorders or weakened immune systems.

It can also be dangerous for pets.

Symptoms include a rash, commonly on the face, joint pain, and fever.

They can last up to three weeks.

