Area high school dominates in winning 7th state football championship

St. Henry High School never trailed in the Division VII state championship game on Saturday in Canton.

The Redskins beat Hillsdale, 37-3, to win their seventh state football championship.

St. Henry quarterback Charlie Werling had almost 230 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns.

He ran 19 times for 117 yards and three scores. Werling also threw for 50 yards and a touchdown.

The Redskins end the 2025 season with a 14-1 record.

St. Henry turned the ball over on downs to start the game, but Will Speck’s 26-yard touchdown run put them ahead, 8-0.

Hilldale got a field goal early in the second quarter to cut it to 7-3.

Werling ran off right tackle to begin the Redskin’ next drive. He took it all the way to the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown to extend it 16-3.

He added another touchdown run to expand it to 23-3. Right before halftime, Werling threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Speck to increase the advantage to 30-3 at halftime.

Werling added his fourth touchdown in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

St. Henry’s championship is the 45th state title for the Midwest Athletic Conference, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

The league has produced at least one state champion in the last seven seasons.

