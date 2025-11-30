Area high school football to make 9th state championship game appearance

St. Henry High School in state semifinals Photo contributed by St. Henry Athletics (via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

ST. HENRY — The matchups and times are set for the Ohio high school football state championships.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton from Dec. 5-7, according to an Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

St. Henry Schools is the only regional high school in the state championships.

They will play Hillsdale on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Division VII state championship game.

This is Redskins’ ninth championship game appearance.

St. Henry advanced after beating Columbus Grove, 13-10, in the state semifinals on Friday.

The Redskins have previously won six state titles.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!