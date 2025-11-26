Area hospital announces mammogram coach for breast cancer screening

MIAMI VALLEY — Premier Health is making annual mammogram screenings easier for women with its mobile mammography coach.

The coach, operated by Atrium Medical Center, travels to businesses, public venues, and events throughout southwest Ohio, according to a spokesperson.

The coach is equipped with advanced imaging equipment, such as traditional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography, to detect breast cancer.

Appointments will be taken through December on the following dates:

• Thursday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Carlisle Local Schools, 250 Jamaica Road, Carlisle, OH 45005;

• Monday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Chambersburg Health Center, 6255 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424;

• Tuesday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jamestown Emergency Department, 4940 Cottonville Road, Jamestown, OH 45335;

• Wednesday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Monroe Medical Center, 35 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH 45050;

• Thursday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Liberty Family Medicine, 6615 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp., OH 45044;

• Tuesday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center, 360 W. Central Ave., Springboro, OH 45066;

• Thursday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles, OH 45380;

• Saturday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown, OH 45044;

• Tuesday, Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro, 630 N. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066;

• Monday, Dec. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trenton Family Medicine, 3590 Busenbark Road, Trenton, OH 45067; and

• Tuesday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness, 1000 Columbus Ave., Lebanon, OH 45036

To schedule, call 855-887-7364. For more information on the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo

