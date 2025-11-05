Illegal after-hours “bar” raided

Area illegal after-hours “bar” raided (Alliance Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

ALLIANCE — An illegal after-hours “bar” was raided around 1 am on Saturday, outside of Cleveland.

The Alliance Police Department and Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 40 N Park Ave, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon investigation, police officers found the “bar” had been operating without a liquor permit and operating past legal hours, sometimes up until 5 am, during the month the establishment was open.

Reports received said there was drug activity, fights, underage drinking, loud noises, weapon offenses, and DUI or OVI offenses at the “bar”.

During the raid, around 50 people were removed from the property.

12 firearms were recovered from the “bar”, including semi-automatic pistols, AR-15s, and a semi-automatic shotgun.

Four people were arrested on charges that ranged from outstanding arrest warrants and drug possession to operating an illegal liquor operation.

The “bar”, formerly Shaffer’s Diner, was to be in a poor and unsafe condition, with the only power source as gasoline generators that provided power to lights and televisions from extension cords.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!