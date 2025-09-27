Area longtime zoo director announces retirement

Thane Maynard
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Thane Maynard, the long-serving director of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, is stepping down after more than 30 years, with David Jenike set to take over the role.

Maynard, who is 71 and affectionately known as “the Zoo Guy,” will remain with the zoo part-time to assist with donor relations and community outreach.

He has been a prominent figure at the zoo and in the Cincinnati community, often appearing on local television shows.

Jenike, who has worked alongside Maynard for 35 years, will assume the director position on Jan. 1, 2026.

He started his career at the zoo as an intern in the education department under Maynard’s guidance.

