Area Macy's location permanently closes

Macy's
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — The Macy’s located at the Fairfield Commons Mall had their last day Sunday.

Macy’s announced they would be closing 66 store locations, the Beavercreek location among them, in late 2024.

According to their announcement, most of the 66 locations were set to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Another Ohio location, in Franklin Park, is also on the list of closures.

Macy’s closed 50 locations in 2024, as previously reported by News Center 7.

The company is in the process of reorganization, set to be completed by 2026, with the end goal of keeping 350 locations total.

