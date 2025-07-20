Area man accused of making threats toward ICE agents

Anthony Kelly
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — An area man was arrested after authorities said he made terroristic threats against ICE agents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anthony Kelly of Cincinnati is facing federal charges connected to threatening to assault, kidnap, and murder a United States official, according to Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

TRENDING STORIES:

During a search, Homeland Security found a gun and ammunition. McLaughlin said.

Kelly is in the custody of the Butler County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!