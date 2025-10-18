Man accused of trying to escape custody after sentencing facing new charges

Kyle Poplaski
By WHIO Staff

CELINA — A 33-year-old man accused of trying to escape custody has been formally charged, according to our media partners WCSM radio.

Kyle Poplaski has been indicted on one count of escape, one count of assault, and one count of resisting arrest, Mercer County Court of Common Pleas records show.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Poplaski tried to flee custody after his sentencing for a prior fleeing and eluding case in Mercer County on Oct. 8.

As a deputy tried to handcuff him, he allegedly pushed away and ran from the courtroom, shoving a woman in the hallway during his escape.

Deputies immediately called for assistance, and a deputy on the first floor attempted to stop Poplaski with a taser.

However, only one probe made contact, allowing him to continue toward the south exit.

Outside the courthouse, deputies deployed a second Taser, which successfully subdued Poplaski after a brief struggle.

No serious injuries were reported during the incident, WCSM Radio reported.

Poplaski remains in custody at the Mercer County Jail.

