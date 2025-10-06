Area man arrested after shots-fired investigation, police chase

Matthew McLain (Wayne County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND — A man was arrested as part of a shots-fired investigation and police chase in Richmond on Sunday.

Richmond police responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of South Q Street just after midnight.

While investigating, authorities learned that Matthew McLain, 33, of Richmond, allegedly fired a gun “in an unsafe and reckless manner“ during an argument, the department said.

McLain then left the area in his car.

Officers began searching the city and found McLain at a nearby gas station, according to the department.

When they tried to approach him, McLain drove away and started a pursuit.

The chase ended after McLain hit a curb; however, he got out and ran away on foot.

The department said McLain was eventually found hiding in a backyard.

Officers used a taser to take McLain into custody as they thought he could still be armed and wasn’t listening to verbal commands.

A gun, suspected cocaine, prescription pills without a valid prescription, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia were found during the arrest, according to the department.

McLain remains booked into the Wayne County Jail on approximately eight charges.

