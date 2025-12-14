Area man arrested on child porn charges after authorities search 2 houses

Julian Sulek (Dillon Pitcher/Wayne County ICAC)
By WHIO Staff

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Indiana — An area man was arrested on child porn charges in Randolph County, Indiana, according to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) - Wayne County, Indiana.

The task force said it recently received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities immediately looked into the tip and obtained search warrants at two houses in Randolph County.

The Wayne County ICAC task force, Indiana State Police, Department of Homeland Security, and several other law enforcement agencies came together to serve the warrants.

Investigators arrested Julian Sulek on two counts of possession and dissemination of child pornography, according to the task force.

“This case is a reminder that protecting children does not stop at county lines. Our task force is proactive, relentless, and committed to following every lead wherever it goes to keep children safe from exploitation,” the task force said.

Those with information or suspect online exploitation of a child can report tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

