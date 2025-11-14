Area man dies after suffering medical emergency while running marathon

Kyle Fisher (Courtesy of Tribute Funeral Homes)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — An Ohio man died after suffering a medical emergency while running the Indianapolis marathon over the weekend.

Kyle Fisher, 40, of Cincinnati, died on Nov. 8, according to his obituary by Tribute Funeral Homes.

Fisher “passed away while living out one of his passions and heading to the finish line of his second marathon,” his obituary read.

The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon took place on Nov. 8.

Another participant also died as a result of an unrelated medical emergency, according to a statement by the marathon’s organizers, Beyond Monumental.

Both Fisher and the other participant died at hospitals in the Indianapolis area.

It is unclear what caused the unrelated medical emergencies.

According to Fisher’s obituary, he was born in Cuyahoga County in 1985 and graduated from Piqua High School, where he was involved in show choir and soccer.

He went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing.

“Kyle’s life was a beautiful reflection of love, laughter, and generosity. His spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” his obituary read.

A celebration of life for Fisher will be held at a later date.

