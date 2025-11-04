Area man dies in crash after car goes airborne, hits trees and creek bed

UNION COUNTY — A 75-year-old man died after a crash near the Logan County line over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on State Route 287 in Union County sometime after 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Robert Leon Eubanks, 75, of West Liberty, was killed in the crash, the spokesperson said.
A preliminary investigation found that Eubanks was driving a Kia Sorento east on SR-287 when the car went off the left side of the road.
The car went airborne, hit several trees, a creek bed, and then overturned.
“Due to the ravine and thick wood line, the vehicle could barely be seen from the road,” the spokesperson said.
A passerby spotted what he thought was a vehicle while driving by, turned around to double-check, and then confirmed there had been a crash.
The spokesperson said Eubanks died on scene of the crash.
Investigators determined he wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marysville Post.
