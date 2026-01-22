Area man formally charged with over 60 counts of child porn-related crimes

WARREN COUNTY — An area man has been indicted on over four dozen counts related to transferring and disseminating child pornography.

Patrick Powers, 60, was indicted Tuesday by a Warren County Grand jury on 14 counts of illegal use of a minor or an impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving children younger than 7.

The grand jury also formally charged him with 17 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving children between the ages of 18 and 34, and 29 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a Warren County Grand Jury Report.

He is accused of transferring and disseminating material of children “in a state of nudity” and engaging in “sexual activity to other people on a social media platform.”

This allegedly happened between July and December 2025 in the Village of Waynesville, the grand jury report stated.

Powers is accused of having 46 pieces of child sexual abuse material in his possession on Dec. 12.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

