Area man to spend nearly 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting toddler

MIDDLETOWN — An area man was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting a toddler.

32-year-old Daveion Wright of Middletown was sentenced to 348 months, or 29 years, in prison for sexually exploiting a 2-year-old child in Snapchat videos.

A federal grand jury indicted Wright in March 2024, and he pleaded guilty in April 2025.

On at least five instances in January 2024, Wright sexually exploited the 2-year-old victim, uploaded videos of the explicit conduct, and shared one video on Snapchat, according to court documents.

Court documents described a 54-second video that depicted Wright having intercourse with an adult female while the toddler victim pushed on Wright’s hips. Another video showed Wright exposing the toddler while he had intercourse with the adult female.

Prosecutors detailed in their court filings that local law enforcement received at least three other complaints against Wright involving different child victims between 2019 and 2023, including allegations of inappropriately touching victims at a sleepover.

