Area man who starred in reality show facing sex crime charges

WARREN COUNTY — An area man who started in a reality show is now facing sex crimes.
Tony McCollister, 43, is facing a felony count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and a misdemeanor count of sexual conduct with an animal, according to CBS affiliate WKRC in Cincinnati.
Online jail records show that he was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 23, at the 800 block of Memorial Drive.
Cincinnati TV station WLWT-TV reports that court documents say that McCollister is accused of knowingly uploading child sex abuse material to his Google account.
He started on A&E’s “Neighbors with Benefits” back in 2015.
Cincinnati media outlets report that his next scheduled court appearance is Dec. 30.
