Area McDonald’s offers free meal to veterans

DAYTON — Dayton area McDonald’s restaurants are offering a free meal to veterans and active-duty service members on Nov. 11.

Participating locations will offer one free meal to all veterans with a valid Military ID, according to a spokesperson.

For breakfast, veterans can enjoy a free Egg McMuffin meal that includes a hashbrown and any size soft drink, tea, or coffee.

During lunch and dinner, veterans can enjoy a free 3-piece McCrispy Strips Meal that includes a medium fry and any size soft drink, coffee, or tea.

This offer is only valid for dine-in or in the drive-thru. The deals are not available on the McDonald’s app, and breakfast meals are only available until 10:30 am.

