Area non-profit sending disaster response crews to assist with Texas flooding

BLUE ASH/TEXAS — An area non-profit is responding to assist with the widespread flooding taking place in central Texas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The bulk of the flooding has taken place in Kerr County, Texas.

The Associated Press is reporting that the storm has killed at least 37 people across the state, including 14 children.

The Guadalupe River has risen to its second-highest height on record, surging over 29 feet. The floods have swept away vehicles, homes, and campers, according to a spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Matthew 25: Ministries said their disaster response team is heading to the impacted area on Sunday.

They will provide essential services and supplies once they can guarantee the safety and security of both people and vehicles involved, the spokesperson said.

“This is a devastating tragedy,” said Matthew 25: Ministries CEO Tim Mettey. “The loss of life and damage to property is horrific; no one should ever have to endure such heartbreak, and no one should ever have to lose a child. Matthew 25 will do everything we can to provide for the essential needs of the people who have experienced such heartbreaking loss. We will do our best to offer compassion and care to the survivors and their families.”

Matthew 25: Ministries said they are accepting donations from those who want to help.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the 11000 block of Kenwood Road in Blue Ash.

Visit this website to donate online.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group