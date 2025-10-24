Area organization hosts 5K run to raise money for childhood cancer

DAYTON — On Saturday, October 25th, the Ohio Lions District 13-OH6 is hosting its annual STEPS 5K Run/ 1K Walk to raise money for childhood cancer research.

The event will take place at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton at 10 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Over 91,000 children lose their lives to cancer every year, and it’s the number one killer of disease in children under the age of 15, according to a spokesperson.

To participate, registration is $25 per person and includes a T-shirt.

All funds raised will be donated to Oncology Research Centers at area children’s hospitals.

Awards will be given to the top runners, along with a costume contest.

Participants can register online at Steps13OH6.org or the morning of the event, starting at 9 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group