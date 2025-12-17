Area outdoor vehicle dealer to close after 72 years

COLDWATER — An area outdoor vehicle dealer will close its doors after 72 years of business next week.

Raffel’s Engine Service announced on its website that it will close its doors on Dec. 23.

The owners stated that they had attempted to sell the business for over a year and a half and have now decided to close, “with deep regret and sadness,” according to the owners, Oop and Sandy Raffel.

They said they are ready to retire after 52 years.

Both added that they are looking forward to their first grandchild.

The store will not accept service unless it is already scheduled.

Rafel’s is located at the 900 block of N. 2nd Street in Coldwater.

