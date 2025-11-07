Area police arrest man for domestic violence, wanted on felony warrant in Montgomery County

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Wilmington police arrested a man on domestic violence charges who was also wanted on a felony warrant in Montgomery County.

On November 1, Wilmington Police Officers responded to the 90 block of Jodie Lane on reports of a possible domestic violence incident after receiving an anonymous tip, according to a social media post.

Officers made contact with witnesses who shared video evidence that showed apparent injuries to the victim.

The suspect was identified as Dylan Humbert and was believed to be armed inside the residence.

Officers also learned that Humbert had an active felony warrant out of Montgomery County.

The Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team (SRT) responded to assist, and Humbert was taken into custody without incident.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the apartment, according to police.

Humbert was booked into the Clinton County Jail on charges of Strangulation and Domestic Violence, along with the outstanding felony warrant.

No officers or bystanders were injured, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.

