Area police arrest three men for breaking into duplex

RICHMOND, Indiana — Area police arrested three men after they broke into a duplex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to the 1000 block of S B Street in Richmond, Indian, for a burglary in progress at a duplex, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

On one level of the duplex, officers found two men standing next to a water heater that had been cut out and perched on a dolly.

The men, identified as Kevin Delucio and Roscoe Holder Sr, were also seen tinkering with the furnace.

They told officers that they were hired to repair the furnace, but officers determined that the property owner did not hire them.

At the same time, another man was inside the other vacant level of the duplex and locked the door before hiding in a closet.

The property owner gave officers permission to enter the vacant level and remove the third man.

When officers entered the vacant level and found the man hiding in the closet, the man gave officers a name that was not his own.

The person he claimed to be also had a criminal history, but did not match the man’s appearance. The man committed to the fake identity until officers ran his fingerprints at the jail.

The man finally identified himself as Kiley Clinton, and officers learned that he had several warrants, including a sex offender registry violation, probation violations, and parole violations.

All three men were arrested for burglary, while Clinton was also charged with an extra misdemeanor for false identification.

“If you break into other people’s property that they work hard for and start dragging appliances out the door like you are shopping at Hot Water Heaters R Us, you are going to jail,” the department said in their post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group