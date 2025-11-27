Area police department mourns loss of officer after ‘courageous battle with cancer’

WARREN COUNTY — An area police department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Megan Graham, with the Hamilton Township Police Department, passed away at 31 years old after a “long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Graham joined the department in October 2022 and quickly became a “talented and dedicated officer, a committed public servant, and a young professional with an incredibly bright future ahead of her.”

The department said Graham excelled in everything she did and approached every assignment with heart, courage, and professionalism.

The Springboro Police Department said Graham spent the first part of her law enforcement career in Springboro, and she will always be part of its family.

“Tonight, and in the days ahead, we honor Megan: her service, her spirit, and the lasting impact she made on all of us. Moments like this remind us how precious life is and how important it is to hold close the people who matter,” Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group