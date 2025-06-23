Area police finish investigation into ‘suspicious’ white van; Chief says incident was non-criminal

Area police warn community to be vigilant as they investigate ‘suspicious’ white van
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND, Indiana — An area police department announced that it has finished its investigation into a “suspicious” white van.

In a social media post on Sunday, Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said the department identified the person inside the van and determined that they were searching for a lost dog.

The department initially started an investigation on Friday after receiving reports of people in the van “interacting with children in a suspicious manner,” according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Weatherly thanks the community for speaking up and sharing information.

“While this incident was found to be non-criminal, it’s an important reminder to stay alert, talk to your children about safety and never hesitate to report suspicious activity,” Weatherly said.

