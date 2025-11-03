Area police investigating after 23-year-old woman found not breathing

RICHMOND, Indiana — Area police are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was found not breathing last week.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, shortly after 6:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Chester Boulevard in Richmond, Indiana, on reports of a person who was not breathing.

Upon arrival, first responders performed life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 23-year-old Sara Washington.

An autopsy was scheduled at the Miami Valley Crime Lab in Dayton, which revealed no signs of trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

Toxicology reports and other results are still pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department Investigative Services Division at 765-983-7379.

