Area police issues warning about scam text messages

RICHMOND, Indiana — An area police department issued a warning about scam text messages going around.

The Richmond Police Department shared on social media that they have received reports of a new text message scam.

The messages often appear to come from a loved one claiming their phone is broken and they’ll ask the recipient to text a new number or send money.

If you receive one of these messages, the department says you should not reply or click any links and block the number.

You should also verify with your family directly before responding.

"Scammers are always looking for new ways to catch you off guard. Don’t let them!" the department said in the post.

Report any suspicious texts to your phone carrier or to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting this website.

