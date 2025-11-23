Area police K-9 helps arrest wanted suspect hiding in bushes

By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — An area police K-9 helped track down and arrest a wanted suspect who was hiding in bushes after fleeing police.

On Nov. 21, around 3 p.m., FLOCK cameras in Ross Township alerted police of a possible wanted person in the area, according to a press release from the Ross Township Police Department.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in a driveway near the 2500 block of Cincinnati-Brookville Road.

The felony wanted suspect, Kevin Nowlin Jr., was seen getting into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, according to police.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at the BP Gas Station on Hamilton-Cleves Road.

Nowlin immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to police.

Ross Township Police Sergeant Liddil and his K-9 partner Blitz responded to assist and found Nowlin hiding in the bushes of a neighbor’s residence.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a loaded firearm from Nowlin’s property.

Nowlin was taken into custody and booked into Butler County Jail on the following charges:

  • Having Weapons Under Disability (third-degree felony)
  • Obstructing Official Business (second-degree misdemeanor)
  • Resisting Arrest (second-degree misdemeanor)
  • Felony Warrants
  • Misdemeanor Warrants
  • Driving Under License Suspension

Police said that additional charges are pending.

