Area police K9 gifted new ballistic vest

By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — An area police K9 was gifted a brand new ballistic vest.

West Chester Township shared on social media that West Chester Police K9 officer Bonzai now has a brand-new ballistic vest courtesy of Spikes K9 Fund.

K9 ballistic vests cost around $3,800, according to the township.

The department was able to purchase a vest due to a donation from Mike Solon and the Back Porch Saloon, according to the township.

“K9 Officer Bonzai is now covered, and ready to serve and protect!” the township said in the post. “A big thank you for your generosity and for helping keep our four-legged heroes protected.”

