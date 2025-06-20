Area police warn community to be vigilant as they investigate ‘suspicious’ white van

Area police warn community to be vigilant as they investigate ‘suspicious’ white van
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND — An area police department wants to make the community aware of a white van whose occupants are interacting with children.

The Richmond Police Department says they do not want to cause anyone to panic, but they want the community to be vigilant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the people in the van have been “interacting with children in a suspicious manner.”

The van is described as white with a ladder rack on the back. According to police, it has been spotted near North E Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

“At this time, the intent of the individuals involved is not confirmed, but we are actively investigating the situation,” the police department posted on social media.

Police are asking anyone with information, security footage or firsthand accounts contact them. They also say people should talk with their children about safety.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!