Area police warning residents to be vigilant about suspicious bags, packages

West Chester Police Stock Photo Contributed photo
By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER — The West Chester Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for suspicious bags or packages.

On Sept. 18, West Chester police officers were involved in a foot pursuit involving suspects, according to a notice from the department.

Officers later received information that one of the suspects involved may have discarded a black or blue backpack.

Police said that they received an unconfirmed report that the bag could contain illegal drugs or a firearm.

Officers searched the public areas along the following streets, but could not locate the bag:

  • Tylersville Road (North)
  • Kennesaw Drive (East)
  • Strathaven Drive (South)
  • Lesourdsville West Chester Road (West)

“As a precaution, residents within the area are asked to visually check their property for any unfamiliar bags or packages,” the police department said. “

If you find a suspicious or unfamiliar bag or package, do not touch or move the item. Instead, contact the West Chester Police immediately at 513-777-2231.

