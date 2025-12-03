Area restaurant announces closure, citing rent increase

MASON — A restaraunt in Mason announced that it would be closing after years of business.

Lucky Dog Grille in Mason announced that it would close due to a “significant rent increase”, the restaraunt said in a social media post on Tuesday.

In the post, the restaurant said its landlord told them about the increase in April, calling it “one far beyond what (Lucky Dog Grille) can realistically sustain.”

The decision to close came after six months of trying to work out a fair rent agreement that never reached a resolution, according to the post.

The restaraunt cited “overall costs rising across the board” as another factor in their decision to close.

“We want to thank every single one of you who has supported us over the years. This restaurant has meant so much to us, and it’s because of all of you—your kindness, your loyalty, your celebrations, and your everyday moments — that we feel honored to have shared with you," the post read.

Lucky Dog Grille’s final day of business will be Christmas Eve.

The restaurant encouraged people to come in and visit before they close at the end of the month.

“Come in, enjoy your favorite dishes, share some of your memories with us, and help us make these last weeks something truly memorable,” the post read.

The post, signed by James and Diane, thanked customers for their support, saying, “We appreciate you more than words can say.”

