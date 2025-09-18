Area retired police officer dies at 78-years-old in Dayton

MIDDLETOWN — A retired area police officer has passed away.

Retired Middletown Police Officer Gary Gingerich died on Sunday at 78 years old at the Dayton VA Medical, according to this online obituary.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran who served in both Vietnam and South Korea.

After his service, Gingerich became a K-9 police officer.

He retired after 37 years as a detective with the City of Middletown Police Department in 2012, his obituary said.

The department said on social media that Gingerich worked with the city’s water department after his retirement.

His funeral is scheduled for Sept. 22 at noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home in Middletown.

Visitation will be before the service from 10 a.m. to noon.

