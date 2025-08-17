Area school district announces transportation, safety updates

FILE PHOTO: Area school district announces transportation, safety updates Area school district announces transportation, safety updates (Thomas Farlow/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — An area school district announced transportation and safety updates for 2025-26.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Middletown City Schools wrote on a social media post that they are working to provide “a secure, efficient, and student-centered transportation experience” for students and families.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school district provided the following updates on Wednesday.

They announced that they are partnering up with Petermann Bus Services to make sure their buses are “well-maintained,” their drivers are well-trained, and the bus routes are designed with safety and efficiency, according to a social media post.

The school district said that parents can access their child’s bus information with the My Ride K-12 app. Parents can check the following:

  • View bus numbers, stops, and times
  • Track real-time GPS updates
  • Receive route updates and alerts from the Transportation Department

The school district said that all K-12 students will receive Student Success Cards this year. Students will need the cards for the following:

  • Be required to board and exit the bus
  • Serve as ID for school and events
  • Allow check-in/out at school
  • Connect with lunch accounts
  • Be used for more services soon (like library checkout!)

Students riding the bus must carry their SUCCESS CARD, the school district said.

Grades 7-12 will be required to use their cards throughout the school day.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!