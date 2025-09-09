Area school district closes due to boil advisories

By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — An area school district has closed on Tuesday due to water main breaks and boil advisories.

Madison Local School District, in Butler County, announced the closure Monday evening on social media.

The district said it would send out a message on Tuesday for an update on the status of school for Wednesday, according to the post.

There were multiple water main breaks in Madison Township on Monday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

The township said one water main break occurred along Trenton Franklin Road and the other happened along Sandra Lee Lane.

Southwest Regional Water District General Manager Sarah Affrunti told our media partner that the break near Sandra Lee Lane has been repaired. The repairs on Trenton Franklin Road are still underway.

The water district’s outage map shows that several boil advisories are in effect due to the water main breaks.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

