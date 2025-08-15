Area school district places new administrator on leave

Classroom (Louis-Paul Photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — An administrator at an area district has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Talawanda School District said a new central office administrator was placed on unpaid leave on Aug. 12 “following the receipt of new information.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The district did not name the employee or share the allegations against them.

“This decision was made to allow the organization to review the matter thoroughly, ensure that requirements for employment have been met based on new information, and ensure that all actions align with Talawanda’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and the best interests of TSD students and the community,” the district said in a statement.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!