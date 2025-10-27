Area sheriff’s office announces new K9 officer

Deputy Wessling and Knox are expected to begin patrol in Deerfield Township by early 2026.

WARREN COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office just added a new K9 officer to its ranks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced on X that they have added a new canine, Knox, to their Enforcement Division in Deerfield Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Deputy Tyler Wessling and his new partner are excited to start their training together and obtain their State of Ohio certification,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Deputy Wessling and Knox are expected to begin patrol in Deerfield Township by early 2026.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group