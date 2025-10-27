Area sheriff’s office announces new K9 officer

By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office just added a new K9 officer to its ranks.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced on X that they have added a new canine, Knox, to their Enforcement Division in Deerfield Township.

“Deputy Tyler Wessling and his new partner are excited to start their training together and obtain their State of Ohio certification,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Deputy Wessling and Knox are expected to begin patrol in Deerfield Township by early 2026.

