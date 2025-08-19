Loud boom possible in part of region today; deputies say to ‘not be alarmed’

Butler County Sheriff's Cruiser STAFF PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning residents about possible loud noises this afternoon.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said its bomb unit will be safely disposing of explosives today between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

This will be happening at the Sheriff’s Office Bomb Range at 1917 Woodsdale Metro Park.

“Residents and visitors in the area may hear loud booms during this time. Please do not be alarmed — this is a controlled operation," the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

