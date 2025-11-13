Area vet urging pet owners to stay alert amid rising pet illness reports

FRANKLIN, Ohio — An area vet is urging pet owners to stay alert amid rising reports of pet illnesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

CareVet of Middletown, located in Franklin, is urging local pet owners to stay vigilant as reports of increased illness among pets are circulating in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

The clinic emphasized the importance of preventive care, timely vaccinations, and early medical attention to help protect pets and the broader community.

“Vaccinations and routine wellness exams are a pet’s best defense against contagious diseases,” the CareVet of Middletown team said. “We’re encouraging all pet owners—especially those with pets who are overdue for vaccines—to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.”

Pet owners are advised to contact their veterinarian immediately if their pets experience any of the following symptoms:

Severe or persistent vomiting

Bloody diarrhea

Extreme lethargy or weakness

Sudden loss of appetite

The clinic said that early intervention can greatly improve recovery outcomes and help reduce the spread of illness among other animals.

They also recommended that pet owners use extra caution in public places such as dog parks, boarding facilities, and grooming salons until more is known about local cases.

Maintaining up-to-date vaccinations and limiting unnecessary exposure are key to keeping pets healthy and safe, according to the clinic.

For more information, visit CareVet of Middletown’s website.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group