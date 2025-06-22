Area woman dead after crash on busy interstate

FILE PHOTO: Police tape stretched across a crime scene investigation. Police are investigating a shooting at an Arizona restaurant that left at least three people dead.

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 55-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Wayne County, Indiana, early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near the 137-mile marker at approximately 1:03 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a small car that had gone off the road, hit a steep embankment, and overturned.

The car came to a rest on its roof on the south side of the interstate.

The spokesperson said evidence on scene indicated that the driver was ejected during the crash.

Connie Jones, 55, of Richmond, was the driver and was pronounced dead on scene.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Ms. Jones’ family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

A 56-year-old man was a passenger in the car when the crash occurred.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover.

The passenger told authorities that Jones went to Indianapolis to pick him up after work, and they were on their way home when the car “unexpectedly veered to the right” and crashed, according to the spokesperson.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

